Tow truck struck along highway, UHP asks public to move over when driving

UTAH (ABC4) – Highway authorities are cautioning the dangers of speeding while traveling this holiday season.

The Utah Highway Patrol shared a picture of an overturned tow truck after being struck by an oncoming vehicle.

UHP says the truck driver was parked along the highway shoulder while fixing some equipment. Troopers say the crash happened when an oncoming semi-truck hit both the driver and the tow truck flatbed. UHP says the semi-truck was unable to move lanes due to traffic along the highway.

Officials say the driver was unharmed and walked away from the incident.

Earlier in August while parked along I-215 SB in Salt Lake County, a UHP trooper was struck from behind by a drunk driver. The incident left the trooper with severe injuries and vision loss in one eye.

UHP says incidents like these show the importance of driving safely and moving over when spotting a vehicle parked along the shoulder.