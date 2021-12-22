Tow Truck operator almost hit by semi-truck on highway

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Highway Patrol says a tow truck operator is “very lucky to be walking away,” from a crash Wednesday.

A tow truck operator was fixing some equipment on the shoulder of a highway.

A semi-truck that was unable to move over due to traffic on his left, made contact with the flatbed and the operator.

UHP warns drivers that if they are traveling and see a vehicle on the shoulder, make sure you give them space and move over.

UHP also says, “If you are in the center lanes make sure you let the vehicles in the right lane move over.”

