Tour of Utah canceled for 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – AUGUST 13: Philip Deignan (R) of Ireland riding for Team Radioshack drives the peloton in defense of the overall leaders jersey of teammate Levi Leipheimer during stage four of the Tour of Utah on August 13, 2011 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – The Tour of Utah cycling race has been canceled for 2022.

The event has been removed from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) calendar, a press release stated Wednesday.

The announcement was made by Medalist Sports LLC who says “ardent efforts” were made in an attempt to continue the Tour of Utah.

Medalist Sports says that it will no longer pursue planning efforts for the Tour in 2022 and has “requested if USA Cycling and the UCI to have the event removed from the international cycling calendar.”

“On-going sponsor and host community discussions have been positive; however, not strong enough to support a viable effort to meet our collective expectations,” says Chris Aronhalt, owner and President of Medalist Sports, LLC.

Back in April, Tour of Utah announced their licensing agreement with Medalist Sports, a full-service sports management company specializing in road cycling and cause-related events, to operate the professional cycling stage race.

The last Tour of Utah occurred in 2019 before the pandemic, and since then has not returned.