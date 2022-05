UTAH (ABC4) – While Utah is regarded as one of the safest states to live in, not every city fares the same.

In a new study by House Grail, dangerous cities were calculated based on FBI data on violent crimes and homicides per 100,000 residents.

“Utah saw its violent crime rates drop considerably between 2016 and 2019 and despite a drop in property crime rates in 2019, the Beehive State’s violent crime rates were equivalent to 236 incidents per 100,000 population,” the study says.

Here are Utah’s top ten most dangerous cities:

10. Logan

Violent Crimes: 217

Homicides: 3

9. West Jordan

Violent Crimes: 224

Homicides: 1

8. Cedar City

Violent Crimes: 277

Homicides: 0

7. Grantsville

Violent Crimes: 301

Homicides: 0

6. Woods Cross

Violent Crimes: 364

Homicides: 1

5. Ogden

Violent Crimes: 437

Homicides: 6

4. Murray

Violent Crimes: 439

Homicides: 0

3. West Valley

Violent Crimes: 699

Homicides: 11

2. Salt Lake City

Violent Crimes: 712

Homicides: 13

1. South Salt Lake

Violent Crimes: 801

Homicides: 1

To check out the full study, click here.