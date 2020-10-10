Zion park officials looking for woman missing several days

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with Zion National Park are looking for a woman they say has been missing for several days.

Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, was dropped off by a private shuttle bus on October 6 at the Grotto parking area at 1:30 p.m. She was to be picked up later that afternoon around 4:40 p.m. but she did not return.

Courtier has not been seen since.

She is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall, 125 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone sees Courtier, or knows of her whereabouts please contact the National Park Service at 888-653-0009.

Image preview
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate