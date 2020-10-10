Zion park officials looking for woman missing several days

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with Zion National Park are looking for a woman they say has been missing for several days.

Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, was dropped off by a private shuttle bus on October 6 at the Grotto parking area at 1:30 p.m. She was to be picked up later that afternoon around 4:40 p.m. but she did not return.

Courtier has not been seen since.

She is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall, 125 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone sees Courtier, or knows of her whereabouts please contact the National Park Service at 888-653-0009.