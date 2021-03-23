Zion National Park sees more visitors, officials advise to plan ahead

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Zion National Park is seeing an influx of visitors and park officials are asking people to plan ahead with spring break around the corner.

Even though it’s a cloudy day with scattered showers, that didn’t stop visitors from paying a visit to Springdale and Zion National Park.

The Campbell family is visiting Zion National Park from Oregon. They tell ABC4 they planned this trip weeks in advance.

“It was really busy, so we got here early, but the process was really easy once we got here,” says Roxana Campbell.

The park’s Scenic Drive can now only be accessed by a new shuttle service offering visitors a safe experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There were a lot of families, most of them were on trips like us, yeah there was a lot of people,” says Brasil Campbell.

The Campbell family took that shuttle, but say it wasn’t easy to get tickets.

“At 5 o’clock we had a few minutes to grab a shuttle, so we had three minutes and it shut down and we were lucky to get a ticket,” says Roxana.

Zion National Park says because of more visitors this year – it’s more important than ever to plan ahead.

“When the park opened up and they started running the shuttles on March 13, the increase in traffic has really been substantial,” says Phil Adent, the manager at Zion Springdale Visitor Center.

Almost every day Phil Adent talks to hundreds of people at the Zion Springdale Visitor Center.

“Most of our visitors are out of state, California is a huge market,” says Adent.

He says after several quiet months, he’s excited to see park visits pickup again.

“Spring breaks influenced it, but I think the biggest factor is people just want to get out and see a beautiful place,” says Adent.

If you don’t plan in advance like the Campbells, there are other opportunities for your trip at Zion.

For more information on the shuttle service click here.