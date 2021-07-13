Former Utah great Zack Moss ready for breakout season in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (ABC4 Sports) – With NFL training camps set to open in a couple weeks, former Utes running back Zach Moss is hoping for a breakout season with the Buffalo Bills.

Moss was a key part of one the best Bills teams in decades, but an ankle injury in their Wild Card Game victory over Indianapolis ended Moss’ season. So he really couldn’t enjoy the team’s first trip to the AFC championship game in 27 years.

“I’ve got to say probably not,” he said. “Just because I wasn’t able to go out there with those guys, and that sting is definitely something that is obviously going to carry over.”

Moss had surgery in January, he did not participate in mini-camps this summer, but he should be near 100 percent when training camp opens at the end of July.

“I’m pretty sure that they’ll ease me back into it,” Moss said. “No limitations, everything has been really good, and no setbacks or anything like that.”

Moss did have his moments as a rookie for the Bills, rushing for 481 yards and four touchdowns, while catching 14 passes for 95 yards and a score. But he still is probably going to have to split carries with Devin Singletary and Matt Breida as a running back by committee.

“There’s only so many teams that turn around and give it to the back 25 or 30 times,” Moss said. “It does a lot to your body when you’re taking that type of toll. I think it’s a blessing and a curse because now you have to find out different ways to be valuable to a team.”

Moss is also looking forward to playing alongside another Ute, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, who opted out of last season because of COVID-19.

“I got a chance to meet him for the first time a couple weeks ago,” Moss said. “That was pretty cool because he came to me with all this Utah gear literally from his hat to his shoes. That was cool meeting him because I played with his brother, Lowell.”

Coming off a 13-3 season, the Bills are the favorite in the AFC East. Moss looking forward to playing against another local college great, Zach Wilson, who is expected to be the starting quarterback for the New York Jets, twice this season.

“It’s definitely going to be a good game,” said Moss, who went undefeated against BYU when he was at Utah. “I’m excited to see what he can do on this level, especially what he did on the collegiate level was really special.”

Moss was actually back at his alma mater a couple weeks ago catching up with the people that helped make him the greatest running back in school history.

“I hadn’t seen a lot of those people in almost a year and a half,” said Moss, who set the all-time rushing record at Utah with 4,067 career yards. “I hadn’t seen coaches, players, training staff and all those people, so it was really good to see everybody. That was the goal was to come to the school, be in this position that I’m in right now, so I’m grateful.”