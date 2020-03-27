Zack Moss continues to prepare for NFL Draft amid coronavirus outbreak

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Today was supposed to be Pro Day at the University of Utah, when Utes NFL Draft prospects work out for NFL Scouts.

But the coronavirus changed all of that, so players like Zack Moss continue to work out on their own at home.

“I was definitely looking forward to seeing all those guys that I haven’t seen in a few months and just watching them go out there and compete,” Moss said about his former teammates in a Skype interview from California. “So it was definitely a little disappointing that we didn’t get the chance to be back out there with them.”

Despite the Covid-19 outbreak, which caused the closure of most workout facilities, Moss still does have access to a gym where he can continue to work on improving his body with proper precautions before the NFL Draft, which begins April 23rd.

“They’ve been doing a really good job keeping everything clean, and keeping a low amount of guys,” Moss said. “I think it’s been like five or six guys at a time maximum.”

Moss did work out for teams at the NFL Combine last month, but he says his game film should be proof that he can be an every down back at the next level.

“I think my film definitely speaks for itself,” said Moss, who is expected to be drafted in the first three rounds. “Besides running the ball, breaking tackles, which a lot of guys can do at a high rage, I tell them my football IQ is what really distances me from a lot of guys. Then my willingness to be a pass blocker, which they really like in the NFL, so they really do feel like I can be an every down back.”

NFL scouts are known for asking every question under the sun, but the strangest thing Moss had to do was have a staring contest to prove his Alpha personality.

“So he had me do a staring contest for like five minutes,” Moss said. “It was weird doing something like that, but I’m definitely up for a challenge. I didn’t win.”

Scouts haven’t been able to take their eyes off of Moss, who is rated as a top-5 running back. But he’s #1 in Utah history, holding virtually every Utah rushing record, including most rushing yards and touchdowns, and helped take the program to new heights.

“Coming in four years ago with [fellow Floridians] Tyler [Huntley], Demari [Simpkins] and that entire 2016 class, I feel like it was one of the best classes ever there,” Moss said. “A very talented group that really changed the face of it.”