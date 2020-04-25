Zack Moss drafted by Buffalo Bills in third round of 2020 NFL Draft

Utah running back Zack Moss (2) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Zack Moss is headed to Buffalo after being selected by the Bills with the 86th in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Utah’s all-time leading rusher is the third Ute off the board, immediately following Julian Blackmon’s selection by the Colts with the 85th pick.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham spoke to the media before the draft and said there was no doubt Moss would make it in the NFL.

“I would say the thing that makes Zack as elite as he is, is that he’s an every down back,” Whittingham said. “He can do it all. He can obviously carry the football, he’s an inside runner, and outside runner, he’s got breakaway speed. He’s got great quickness, vision, balance.”

Moss was a three-year starter for the Utes and could have entered the NFL draft last year, but he opted to return to school after a knee injury ended his 2018 season early. Despite missing five games that year, Moss still ran for over 1,000 yards and had 11 rushing touchdowns.

Moss cemented his legacy at Utah on October 19, 2019 in a game against Arizona State. Late in the fourth quarter, Moss took off for a 32-yard touchdown, breaking the record for career rushing yards previously held by Eddie Johnson. He now own six school records including career rushing yards (4,167), career carries (712) and career total touchdowns (41).