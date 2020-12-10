Zach Wilson undecided on entering NFL Draft

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Zach Wilson says he doesn’t know yet if he will leave BYU after this season and enter the NFL Draft.

“When the time comes after the season is over, I’ll have a pretty good idea of what to do,” said Wilson, a junior, who will not lose a year of eligibility this season. “The plan for me now is to finish up this week, get to a good bowl game, win the bowl game, and it really goes from there. Right now, my plan is to come back next year. I haven’t thought about it, because all my focus is with these boys. I really think when the time comes, I’ll know what to do.”

Wilson, who has thrown for 2,964 yards and 27 touchdowns this season, is being projected as a first round draft pick. But whatever he decides, Wilson says there is no chance he skips out on a bowl game.

“Not at all,” he said. “I’m here to ride with my boys all the way through. That’s the goal. We started with this team my freshman year in 2018 and had a 7-6 year. Then another 7-6 year, and now we’re finally doing some good things. So I think it would show my kind of character if I dropped out. I would never do something like this to these guys.”

A chance at a New Year’s Six bowl game disappeared with a heartbreaking 22-17 loss to Coastal Carolina on Saturday. Wilson played well, throwing for 240 yards and a touchdown, but it was still his worst performance of what has been a spectacular season.

As for that brutal hit at the end of the half in which he got slammed the turf by two Coastal Carolina players, Wilson thinks it was premeditated.

“I think they had planned that out before the game,” Wilson said. “If we get a turnover, find the quarterback. That happens, and guys do that. There’s no problem in that. But it’s the intent of what they were trying to do that was really the issue. Slamming me to the ground, it wasn’t tackling and it wasn’t blocking. If he was blocking, I’d be perfectly fine with that.”

Wilson is now focused on the regular season finale this Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium against San Diego State. Wilson will be looking to improve on last year’s performance against the Aztecs, who led the Cougars to just three points.

“I wouldn’t say redemption,” Wilson said. “I would say that having one loss is better than two. So, I think that’s the key for this week is we don’t want to end our regular season that way.”

BYU and San Diego State will kick off at 8:00 p.m. Saturday night.