Zach Wilson named BYU’s starting quarterback

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After an intense battle throughout training camp, Kalani Sitake has named a starting quarterback.

Zach Wilson will get the nod when BYU kicks off the 2020 season Sept. 7 at Navy.

“I’m super excited that I finally have the ability to feel like I’m strides ahead of where I was last year.” Wilson said. “Even my freshman year when I was healthy and I’m super excited about the first game.”

“He worked really hard in the off season,” Sitake said. “I think just having another year and more time under his belt and more understanding the system, and every position is going to have to compete. We’ll play the best guys and he definitely earned it.”

Wilson, a junior, took over the starting job midway through his freshman season. He suffered a thumb injury in his sophomore season and missed four games of the 2019 season.

Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney both started games for BYU in Wilson’s absence, and won three of four games for the Cougars.

Hall and Romney battled Wilson for the starting job throughout training camp, but Wilson came out on top.

In nine games last year, Wilson completed 199 of 319 passes for 2,382 yards, with 11 touchdown passes and 9 interceptions. Wilson also rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns.