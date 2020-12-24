Zach Wilson finishes 8th in Heisman Trophy voting

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) looks to the sidelines in the first half, of an NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

Wilson is first BYU player to finish in top-10 since Ty Detmer in 1991

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU quarterback Zach Wilson finishes eighth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy Award, becoming the first Cougars player to end up in the top-10 since Ty Detmer finished third in 1991.

Wilson threw for 3,697 yards, 33 touchdowns, three interceptions, and rushed for ten more touchdowns, as he led the Cougars to an 11-1 season, capped by a 49-23 victory over UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith are the four finalists. The winner will be announced January 5th.

Detmer is the only BYU player ever to win the Heisman, winning the trophy given to the nation’s top college football player in 1990.

Wilson is expected to enter the NFL Draft and be a first round pick, but he has not made an official decision on his future yet.