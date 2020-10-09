Your Voice Your Vote: Wasatch County

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With the presidential election in less than a month, some in Wasatch County say they hope to see a change in the coming years, while some hope it stays about the same.

Home to more than 5,500 people, Midway is nestled in Wasatch County’s Heber Valley.

In the last 10 years, the World Population Review reports the community has grown by nearly 2,000 residents.

“We’re not going to stop growth by any means, but to stay as small as possible though, where there are big companies coming in,” said county resident Edgar Aguirre.

With a community atmosphere that resembles Swiss heritage, Aguirre said he enjoys it here and hopes it doesn’t change.

Midway business owner Megan Jacobsen said COVID-19 has impacted small business owners, and she hopes the future holds new laws offering more protection.

“I would like to see businesses better protected, and so if this were to happen again, I’m not looking at being shut down,” Jacobsen said.

Eating lunch at Café Galleria, the Barbatti–Morrison family told ABC4 News what changes they hope to see.

“For me, a big thing is LGBTQ rights,” said Ash Morrison. “Like, a lot of it is still changing, and people may need more education on what it is.”

“I want to be able to go back to school and not have to worry about getting sick,” said Olivia Morrison.

“I want to go back to where we can all visit with each other and spend time with each other and take in a little bit of what we’ve learned about slowing down a little bit,” said former county resident Dianna Barbatti.

Registration to vote (statewide) ends on Oct. 23rd. The 2020 presidential election is on Nov. 3rd.