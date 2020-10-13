Your Voice Your Vote: Rich County

RICH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Garden City is mainly a tourist area and Rich County as a whole is growing very fast.



Pam Cornia has lived in Randolph for 33 years. She works in Garden City as a realtor.



“I’m looking for somebody who cares about Rich County, about how we grow, how we prosper, the fact that we have young people who want to work here, but not enough jobs,” she said of the upcoming election.

Cornia wants a county development plan that bridges the varying differences between bustling Garden City and small towns like Randolph and Woodruff.

“Garden City just gets slammed in the summer, but people have to travel through the south end of the county, to get here,” said Cornia.



Asking for help with roads, more parking and more police officers, she wants to see the county commission grow from three people to five.



“We don’t have enough money and so we need to figure out a way to do that, whether it’s raising taxes or getting help from the state,” said Cornia.



Pat Argyle is a Garden City Council member, she’s also been a realtor for 20 years.



“We have so many nightly rentals and that also helps us with our revenue to be able to keep building on,” said Argyle.

Many people come to Rich County to visit Bear Lake. She thinks an expansion on the marina could benefit Garden City.



“We finally got our first stoplight here which has helped a lot, but some of the other areas are becoming very busy,” said Argyle.



Residents say they hope political leaders hear the voice of Rich County locals and work together to help this growing economy.