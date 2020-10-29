Your Voice, Your Vote: Beaver and Millard Counties

BEAVER/MILLARD, Utah (ABC4 News) – West central Utah is home to thousands of Utahns, and some hope their communities grow, but still keep that hometown feel.

“It’s definitely been a great, small community and it’s grown just a little bit,” said David Roberts.

Beaver County is home to nearly 7,000 people and has an economy that thrives on the transportation, trade, and livestock industries, according to history.utah.gov.

At Roberts Dairy Farm, Roberts is a co-owner, and he and his team manage 700 dairy cows and 1,000 beef cattle, that may end up on a store shelf near you.

“It’s been a great value to us to be in the agriculture business and to help the community out,” Roberts said.

COVID-19 has negatively impacted the agriculture community, Roberts said, affecting the sale of products.

He encourages people to support the agriculture and livestock businesses.

The University of Utah projects some growth in the next 45 years and Roberts said it would be welcomed.

“We’d like to have a little more economic development to come into Beaver and grow a little bit, but not too fast,” he said. “But enough that we could have some of the bigger outlets and stores for our communities and to grow a little bigger. But we certainly do enjoy the small-town atmosphere.”

“So, Millard County is just a small, rural county,” said Carl Camp, a park manager for the Utah Department of Natural Resources at the Territorial Statehouse State Park Museum.

When driving into Fillmore, the city claims it to be a historic city, where early territorial officials planned for Utah’s capitol city to be built, but later decided Salt Lake City was a better choice.

The Territorial Statehouse State Park Museum remains standing and welcomes nearly 12,000 annual visitors to learn of its history.

“We could always use more tourism,” said Camp. “The community and the county has pushed quite a bit, because that is one of those things that provides some jobs, but not too quick of growth, but still brings in some good income.”

Camp said he’s lived in Fillmore for 25 years now.

“I’m one of those that’s fearful of too rapid of growth, but slow growth I can be comfortable with,” Camp said.

And with more people moving to the county, he said he hopes it keeps its hometown feel.

“So, I just kinda like that slow growth that keeps a few job opportunities for those who want to stay but keeps things comfortable and rural,” he said.

The U projects Millard County to grow to more than 18,000 residents by 2065.

