HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – It was a quiet day at Sand Hollow State Park Tuesday morning, but the park manager, Jonathan Hunt, says they’re just getting warmed up for the season.

“Sand Hollow State Park continues to see record-breaking crowds, this weekend with temperatures in the mid-80s it’s going to be very busy,” says Hunt.

He wants to remind visitors to follow safety rules after back-to-back rescues. Just yesterday, two people had to be saved from the reservoir after their watercraft capsized and filled with water.

“On our call yesterday, the water was 52 degrees, which is pretty cold, when you jump in or fall off the boat, it’s that initial shock,” says Hunt.

Hunt says he believes those people survived because they were wearing life vests.

“That initial shock pretty quick can turn into where you cannot swim, your body locks up and you can go under if you’re not wearing a life jacket,”

And last week, a night-time fisherman fell off his kayak.

“The kayak floated away, he was able to swim and grab a hold of something, but still wet in the water , he reached into his pocket and luckily he had his cell phone,” says Hunt.

Hunt says when that fisher called he seemed fine, had an inflatable life jacket and only needed a ride to shore.

“When we arrived it was a little before midnight, he was shivering uncontrollably, he couldn’t stand he couldn’t walk, we had to pick him up and carry him into the boat,” says Hunt.

This is why, Hunt says, it’s vital to wear a life jacket and to be responsible when on the water.