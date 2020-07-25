Young adults allege they were held at gunpoint after running across Southern Utah man’s lawn while playing a game

WINCHESTER HILLS, Utah (ABC4 News) — A group of young adults are sharing their story of some tense moments they claim they recently experienced with two men in southwestern Utah. They allege they were held at gunpoint after they ran through the corner of a man’s front yard while playing a game.

According to witnesses, a group of 10 adults in their early 20’s from the St. George area and Arizona were playing a common game of ‘Fugitive’ outside at approximately 12:15 a.m. Friday in Winchester Hills.

The game has elements of cops and robbers, capture the flag, and Sharks and Minnows that involves two teams: ‘fugitives’ and ‘cops.’ The fugitives’ objectives is to run from a starting point to a finishing point without being tagged by the ‘police.’

While running from their friend who was chasing them, a few of the adults cut through the corner of a man’s front lawn and past his driveway. That’s when they say the owner of the house came outside and chased them for several blocks on foot.

“I was just running as far as I could, we all were,” witness Kynsie Hatch said. “That’s when he turned around and got in his car and came after us.”

The group said they felt they had nowhere to go. A few on electric scooters were able to get away, but those on foot said they were stranded in a parking lot of a nearby church and tried to hide. The man had brought another man with him and allegedly had a gun.

The group alleges the men told them to get on the ground or they would shoot them.

“He was just threatening to shoot us and saying we were lucky that he hadn’t shot us yet,” witness Emmaly Huso said. “His other friend had his foot on one our friend’s backs and saying he was gonna smash his head in the ground.”

An audio recording of the incident captures the men telling them to get down and that they were ready to shoot them. The men claimed the individuals in the game were looking into the windows of the house.

“Get down, boy. What are you doing looking into our f****** (expletive) house? F*** you. You don’t play games in people’s yards. You think that’s funny, huh? You’re lucky you didn’t get shot you mother*******. I was ready to shoot you. I’ve got a f***** gun right here you mother******* if any of you f****** do anything. I’m gonna have them arrest you,” the men stated in an audio recording of incident obtained exclusively by ABC4 News.

The men can be heard calling the police, but witnesses allege that by the time officers arrived, they had left the scene.

Police collected witness statements and the group filed a police report. ABC4 has chosen not to identify the men involved until they are arrested or charged with a crime.