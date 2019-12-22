Yoeli Childs scores 28 points as BYU dominates Weber State, 91-61

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sport) – Yoeli Childs was nearly perfect, and BYU seems to be hitting its stride as conference play approaches.

Childs made all 10 of his shots in the first half and finished with 28 points, as the Cougars rolled to a 91-61 victory over Weber State Saturday at the Marriott Center, its fourth straight victory.

Childs had more field goals in the first half (10) than Weber State did as a team (9).

The Cougars set a school record by making 80 percent of its shots in the first half.

“I’m super proud of our guys,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “We know that we had our hands full in this game. We talked about it a lot before the game, just in terms of this being a scary game for us. One of our Achilles heels, maybe, in the past has been ability to contain penetration when we’re facing a team that is really pushing in transition and has four guards on the floor that can really get to the rim and make shots. For the most part, especially in the first half, I was really pleased with our guys defensive focus. We got great efforts from several guys on the defensive end.”

Childs recorded a dominant 28 points on 11 of 13 shooting while grabbing eight rebounds and tallying a pair of assists and blocks. Alex Barcello added 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Dalton Nixon and Connor Harding each scored 11 points.

“You really have to pick your poison,” Childs said about the Cougars balanced attack. “Are you going to let one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country shoot threes, or are you going to play one-on-one in the post? We feel that no matter what the other team does, they’re wrong; that’s our mindset. We’re just going to share the ball, find the open guys, and have fun on that end.”

“We shot extremely well tonight just like I think we always do,” Barcello said. “I think that we have weapons at every position. This is the best shooting team that I’ve ever played on, so it’s fun to play with these guys.”

Jake Toolson scored 10 points, while TJ Haws had 9 points and 8 assists. The Cougars shot 62.5 percent from the field.

The Cougars (10-4) opened the game with three 3-pointers, two by Barcelo and one by Toolson, to jump to an early 9-4 advantage.

Following a free throw by Zac Seljaas, the two teams traded baskets over a series of possessions and was highlighted by a dunk by Childs as BYU held a seven-point lead, 21-14, with 11 minutes remaining in the first half.

A 10-0 run for the Cougars featured baskets by Childs, Connor Harding and Nixon to extend BYU’s lead to 29-14. A jumper by Weber State (4-7) stopped the run but a trey by Toolson continued the scoring for the Cougars and back-to-back baskets by Childs gave BYU a 22-point advantage, with under five minutes to play before halftime.

In the final two minutes of the first half, Childs scored seven-consecutive points to give the Cougars a dominant 51-24 lead at halftime. In the first half, BYU shot 80.0 percent from the field compared to the Wildcats’ 34.6. The Cougars only missed five shots, three of which were from beyond the arc.

Barcello and Childs kicked off the scoring for BYU in the second half, but Weber State went on a 6-0 run to bring the score to 56-34 with 16 minutes remaining in the game.

Childs continued to score, hitting three-straight free-throws, but the Cougars’ offense slowed down as the Wildcats cut the BYU lead to under 20, 59-42 and 13 minutes to play.

The drought was short lived as three different Cougars hit buckets from behind the arc to bring the score to 70-49 with 8:53 left on the clock.

A three-point play by Seljaas sent BYU on a 9-0 run and Harding slammed back-to-back dunks before a steal by Haws resulted in a dunk of his own. On the following possession Barcello buried his fourth 3-pointer for the final basket of the game for the Cougars.

The Cougars return to the Marriott Center to host Oral Roberts on Saturday, Dec. 28 in their final non-conference game of the season.