Yoeli Childs hoping to become first BYU basketball player drafted in nine years

SOUTH JORDAN (ABC4 Sports) – Yoeli Childs is hoping to become the first BYU basketball player to be taken in the NBA Draft in nine years.

The last BYU player to get drafted? Everybody knows that.

“The legend, the man himself,” Childs said. “He needs no introduction!”

Of course Childs is referring to BYU legend Jimmer Fredette, who was a first round pick back in 2011. Childs, who is being projected to go in the second round of the 2020 draft, wants to be the next.

“It would be unbelievable,” Childs said. “What I’m hearing right now is there is a very good chance I will get drafted. It’s going to be really excited representing BYU at that level. I know that I’m ready for that level, and ready to compete at that level.”

Childs has had Zoom meetings with no less than 17 NBA teams, but all they really need to do is look at his game film. Childs improved his scoring average in all four seasons at BYU, culminating with 22.2 points per game last season.

“The feedback has been really positive,” he said. “Teams can look at a guy like me and say he’s gotten better every year. Look at the game film from year to year, and he’s someone who wants to improve and get better with his game. So I think that teams have a good idea of what they’re getting right away.”

In the meantime, he’s working out on his own during the pandemic, focusing on his outside shot and getting stronger.

“I’m getting close to a thousand shots every day,” Childs said. “Go get in the weight room, take care of my body, handle my business there. So, it’s definitely been different, but it’s been exciting.”

Childs is still disappointed he couldn’t end his BYU career in the NCAA Tournament, which got cancelled because of the coronavirus, but he understands why.

“It will always be with me as I really wish we could have done that,” Childs said. “That was a goal we had forever. Me and TJ [Haws] talked about it for four years that we wanted to get there. It’s obviously a sad thing, but you’ve got to understand that life is about what you can control.”

Childs is well aware that there are things bigger than basketball. That’s why he posted on Instagram detailing what it’s been like growing up as a black man in Utah and his own experiences with the police.

“It’s important that we learn there is a problem,” Childs said. “We can’t just turn our heads and ignore it. When you look at the statistics with black people being almost three times as more likely to be killed by police officers. When you look at the incarceration statistics, you have to make a decision for yourself and say, is the problem with black people, or is there a problem with the system? So I think once we become more aware and understand what’s going on in our state, our country and world around us, we can be more empathetic, more understanding and more together as a community.”