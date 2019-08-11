Yard fire spreads to home in Springville, officials deem it a total loss

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A home in Springville has been deemed a total loss after fire officials said it caught fire Sunday afternoon.

According to Springville Fire Department, a neighbor of the home located at 880 East 400 North noticed the smoke in the yard around 3 p.m. The fire then traveled to the home.

As of 5 p.m. the fire is out. No one was inside and there are no reported injuries.

An estimate of damages has not yet been determined and fire officials have not said how the fire started.

