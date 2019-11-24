Yard fire quickly spreads to home, causing $30,000 in damage

Ogden, Utah (ABC4) – An overnight house fire on Monroe Boulevard displaced three Ogden residents.

Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Shelby Willis says the fire started just after midnight Sunday morning at 2029 Monroe Boulevard. When firefighters arrived on scene, the front porch of the single-family home was burning.

Bystanders told firefighters the fire started in the grass and a tree in the front yard and moved to the home. Residents of the home were able to safely get out before firefighters arrived.

Twenty-one firefighters from Ogden City and South Ogden fought the house fire. Willis said the fire was contained to the front of the home and the attic, but still caused $30,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.