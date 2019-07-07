Wyoming 13-year-old last seen in Utah in May, found in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – A missing 13-year-old boy who ran away from Ogden in May has been found safe.

According to the family of Jesse Shaw, who is from Wyoming and disappeared while visiting Utah for his sister’s graduation, he was found around 11 p.m. Saturday night in Bountiful.

Shaw’s family said he is safe and is with them and said he is doing okay. The details of where he has been will not be released at this time.

——————————————–

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Wyoming 13-year-old ABC4 first reported had ran away from his sisters home in Ogden has now been missing for more than a month.

According to the boy’s sister, there has not been any update on his whereabouts and they still have no idea what has happened to him. Every day they become more and more concerned.

Jesse Shaw’s mother told ABC4 she believed when he first ran away that he could be in the Bountiful, Woods Cross or North Salt Lake area as they used to live on the tip of all three of those cities.

The family said it is possible the boy is using the name Jay Ballard.

If you know anything about Jesse’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Ogden City Police at (801) 395-8221 or The Center for Search & Investigations at (512) 887-3519.

________________________________________________________

Original report

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ogden City Police are asking for the public’s help finding 13-year-old Jesse Shaw of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The teen ran away overnight on May 25th from his sister’s home in Ogden while visiting for her graduation.

Jesse is described as 5’11” tall, 115 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Family says the 13-year-old took $200 and a cellphone that uses WIFI.

ABC4 spoke to Jesse’s sister on Sunday afternoon. She asked not to be identified.

“Everybody up here cares about him,” she said. “Me, my mom, my dad. Everybody cares about him. It’s not about bringing him home to get him in trouble for running away. It’s about knowing he’s safe.”

Family has been in contact with police, and are hoping Jesse comes homes soon.

They say he does have friends in the Bountiful area.

Happening on Friday, if Jesse isn’t found is a postering event. It will be at 1 P.M. at the Walmart in Centerville. It’s located at 221 W Parrish Lane.

UPDATED 6/3/2019: Speaking by phone, Jesse Shaw’s mother tells ABC4 she believes “he’s in the Bountiful, Woods Cross, North Salt Lake area. We used to live off of 4100 South on the tip of all three of those.”

