WWII Vet from Bountiful laid to rest after 76 years

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – A journey that began nearly 80 years ago in the South Pacific came to an end in Bountiful on Saturday.

“This is a day I thought would never happen,” said Jim Hatch. “I’m almost 75-years old. Uncle Jim died two years before I was born.”

Uncle Jim was born Robert James Hatch. It was in 1943 when he was killed in the Battle of Tarawa during World War II.

His body never made it home because it was declared non-recoverable in 1949.

However in March 2019, the private group History Flight located Hatch’s remains. On Saturday, 76 years after his passing, Hatch was laid to rest with full military honors. He was buried at the Bountiful Cemetery.

“We have Uncle Jim having returned home joining his family being buried between his brother and younger brother Gene who also died in the Pacific Theater during World War II,” said Thomas Hatch, a nephew. “It’s a little unreal and it was certainly unexpected because it has been so many years.”

Loved ones say Hatch was located with the use of cadaver dogs and ground scanning radar.

His remains arrived at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday.

What others are clicking on: