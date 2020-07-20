WVC police searching for 2 carjacking suspects

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)—West Valley City Police are searching for two teenagers responsible for stealing a man’s car at gunpoint.

Monday around 3 a.m. police said six minors were driving a stolen Dodge Durango on 14th West and 35th South when they forced a man to pull over to the side of the road and carjacked the driver of a red Pontiac at gunpoint.

“They exited their vehicle with the gun, threatened him and pistol-whipped him,” West Valley Police Lt. Matheson said.

Four of the suspects drove away in the stolen Durango ending at the Lakeside Village Apartments in West Valley City where two were taken into custody and two ran on foot.

Police say the other two suspects left the male victim on the side of the road.

The suspects driving the Pontiac crashed into a parked car, with no injuries to report. Police took two more suspects into custody.

Police were able to locate the gun used to steal the Pontiac and say the suspects face some hefty charges. The names of the suspects will not be released.

Police say the victim has minor injuries and declined medical attention.

Four juveniles have been taken into custody, police continue to search for two others.