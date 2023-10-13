SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A wrong-way semi-truck struck three cars on I-80 Friday evening, Oct. 13, including a Utah Highway patrol car.

The crash happened before 7 p.m. near mile marker 140 in Summit County. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Bishop, the semi-truck was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run before it stopped, crossed the median and into oncoming traffic.

During this time, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper who was attempting to stop the semi was struck as well.

The truck was stopped while it was traveling in an eastbound lane.

An investigation remains ongoing and there have been no reports of any injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.