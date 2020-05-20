LINDON, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a wrong-way driver caused a fatal crash on I-15 in Lindon late Tuesday night.
UHP officials say at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday UHP dispatchers received reports of a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-15 at MM 273.
There was a collision between the wrong-way driver and a vehicle traveling southbound. Officials say the driver of one of the vehicles, a 28-year-old male, wasn’t wearing a seat belt and believe he as likely killed on impact.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old female was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, officials say.
Evidence and witness interviews tell Troopers and SBI investigators they have a “pretty good idea” as to which of the two vehicles involved may have been going wrong-way.
However, UHP says until they have 100% certainty of the details surrounding the crash they we will refrain from providing that detail at this time.
