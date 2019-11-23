World War 2 Airman laid to rest with full military honors 76 years after his plane crashed in Romania

Lewiston, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah World War 2 Airman who disappeared in Romania more than 76 years ago, was laid to rest today with full military honors in his hometown of Lewiston, Utah.

Sgt. Max Lower was a radio operator on board a B-24 bomber when his plane was hit by anti-aircraft artillery on August 1, 1943 during Operation Tidal Wave, the largest bombing mission against oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, north of Bucharest, Romania. His plane crashed, but the remains of all 27 on board the plane were never identified…until recently.

Flags as well as residents lined the streets of his home in Lewiston today to welcome home the WW2 hero and to pay tribute for his service. Military helicopters flew over the grave during the ceremony. Lower’s casket, draped with a U.S. flag was surrounded by dozens of family and friends.

Sgt. Lower’s remains were identified by scientists recently using anthropological analysis and DNA. The casket carrying his remains arrived home to Utah on Thursday night.

