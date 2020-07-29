World Day Against Trafficking events in Utah

Utah (ABC4 News) – Thursday, July 30 is World Day Against Trafficking. The day is dedicated to raising awareness of victims of human trafficking and for the promotion and protection of their rights.

According to Operation Underground Railroad, a non-profit created to save children from sex trafficking, there are more than 2 million child sex slaves worldwide, and more than 30 million people trapped by modern-day slavery.

People all around the nation will join together on July 30, 2020, to fight with Operation Underground Railroad and bring awareness to the growing issue.

Want to get involved or educated? O.U.R. has created a training for anyone to take to help them educate themselves on knowing the signs of potential sex trafficking. If you are interested in learning more, check out the training.

If you would like to get involved on July 30, 2020, check out the list of events hosted across the state.

Salt Lake City: Utah State Capitol 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Logan: County Courthouse 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Orem: West side of University Place Mall 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. George: St. George Town Square 8:30 a.m. to 10: 30 a.m.

Many Utah businesses are joining the fight by donating or hosting fundraiser events. Take a took at a business near you where you can donate.

If you can’t join a demonstration, you can still get loud on social media. O.U.R. asks you tag them @ourrescue and use the hashtags #RISEUPFORCHILDREN #GETLOUD #EndHumanTrafficking to help spread the message.