Working smoke detectors provide you with an early warning sign of a fire…before it’s too late

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Murray Fire Department is spreading the word on smoke detector safety after a deadly fire at this time last year.

A house fire in Murray was caused by an electrical short from a permanent extension cord, that sparked the fire that killed a child and her grandmother.

During the investigation, Murray’s assistant fire chief Joey Mittelman said they learned the smoke detector in the home did not work.

Now, Murray firefights aim to educate others on its importance.

“You have a fifty percent greater chance of getting out of your house alive with a smoke detector,” Mittelman said.

In the United States, roughly three out of every five house fire deaths resulted from homes with smoke alarms that did not work or there wasn’t one, according to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA).

“It’s also not uncommon to go into homes and see smoke detectors since they had a low battery be disconnected or the battery pulled out,” Mittelman said.

“We really want to stress the importance of those detectors in the home,” Mittelman said.

To help keep you safe, Mittelman said to change smoke detector batteries twice a year, install a new one every ten years, and have a fire escape plan for your family.

To ensure your safety in the event of a fire, the NFPA said every home should have a smoke detector on every level, in every bedroom and outside of each sleeping area.

What others are clicking on: