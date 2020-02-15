Worker seriously injured in overnight trench collapse in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A trench collapsed on two workers at a construction site in Tooele County off of Interstate-80 early Saturday morning, according to Unified Fire Authority.

Unified Fire responded to the trench collapse, which had trapped two people, at 1:15 a.m. to find both workers had already gotten themselves out of the collapsed trench.

Emergency responders took one person to the hospital in serious condition. The other person did not require medical attention.

Fire authorities could not comment on the name of the construction company involved or the cause of the collapse.