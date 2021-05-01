Women found dead with gunshot wound in abandoned car on I-80

MILLCREEK (ABC4) – A man is in police custody Saturday after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in an abandoned vehicle on I-80 near the State Street exit by 2400 South. Utah Highway Patrol and South Salt Lake Police initially responded to the call of a single-vehicle accident and suspicious death around 3 a.m.

“We had a bystander that was driving behind the vehicle, that saw the accident happen, and called 911 to report the accident. The accident was the initial call for service that we responded to, to assist. But it evolved past a vehicle accident,” said Danielle Croyle with South Salt Lake Police.

Sgt. Melody Cutler with Unified Police said the investigation was turned over to their department when they determined the incident began as a domestic violence case near 700 E. Nibley View Court in Millcreek. She said the alleged suspect and victim were boyfriend and girlfriend and have had prior incidents of domestic violence.

Investigators said they are unsure when the shooting happened or where the alleged suspect was headed in the vehicle, but believe he crashed at one point on I-80, fled, and left the victim in the passenger seat.

The victim has been identified as Shandon Nicole Scott, 32, but have not released the name of the alleged suspect. ABC4 News will release more information as it comes in.