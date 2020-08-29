Woman’s body found near Saltair

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman’s body was found Saturday off of a frontage road near Saltair.
Officials say that a jogger was running on a frontage road near Saltair when they discovered a female body. The jogger then made a call to officials around 9 a.m. Saturday to report the body. Officials say that it seemed the body had been there for quite some time. They estimate the body has been there about two days although that has not yet been confirmed.
The death is being investigated as a suspicious death.
This story will be updated as ABC4 News gathers more information.
