Woman’s body found near Saltair

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman’s body was found Saturday off of a frontage road near Saltair.

Near the scene where the body was found

Officials say that a jogger was running on a frontage road near Saltair when they discovered a female body. The jogger then made a call to officials around 9 a.m. Saturday to report the body. Officials say that it seemed the body had been there for quite some time. They estimate the body has been there about two days although that has not yet been confirmed.

The death is being investigated as a suspicious death.

