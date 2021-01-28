Woman’s arm amputated in Woods Cross industrial accident Thursday

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – A woman lost her arm in an industrial accident in Woods Cross Thursday.

Assistant Chief Adam Osoro with the Woods Cross Police Department says officers responded to a report of an industrial accident near 1900 South and 1100 West just after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The caller told police that a 48-year-old woman had become entangled in some machinery.

When police arrived, they helped the woman who they say had her right arm amputated just above the elbow.

The woman was flown to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation. ABC4 is following the story and will provide updates as they become available.