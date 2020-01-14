Woman who struck 5 vehicles in chase that injured an officer had just been arrested for DUI a week prior

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman who took officers on a multi-city police chase while striking five different vehicles, had just been arrested for DUI a week prior.

According to arresting documents, the incident unfolded after a Woods Cross Police Officer was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle by the management of IHOP in Woods Cross.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Sarah Jean Garcia, 38, fled as the officer attempted to make a traffic stop. The officer pursued the suspect for a short time but discontinued when he felt it was unsafe.

The officer then observed Garcia entering I-15 southbound and tried to make another traffic stop but the driver continued to accelerate. The pursuit continued through the cities of North Salt Lake, Woods Cross and Bountiful.

During the pursuit, documents state Garcia crossed a railroad with the arms down, deliberately and intentionally struck a Bountiful Police truck after she was boxed in by several officers, struck three other police vehicles– sending one officer to the hospital–and stuck an innocent vehicle carrying a young mother and her infant.

A Woods Cross Police officer was injured after Garcia deliberately pointed her vehicle at both K9 trucks and stuck them head-on while continuing to flee, arresting documents state. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries.

The pursuit came to an end when a North Salt Lake Officer was able to deploy spike strips, causing tire damage to the suspect vehicle. Garcia continued to drive on the blown tires until she crashed into another vehicle in Woods Cross, occupied by a young woman and her 15-month-old child.

Garcia then got out of the car and attempted to run, but was tackled by a Bountiful officer.

Police said they later discovered Garcia had an open pocket knife with a 4-inch blade in her hand at the time of her being tackled. During a search of the vehicle, police found drugs and paraphernalia and several large knives.

Garcia was found to have several active warrants for drug and theft-related charges and a suspended driver’s license. She was also recently arrested for driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident on Jan 4.

Garcia is currently being held in the Davis County jail without bail and faces six felony counts of aggravated assault as well as charges for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, reckless driving, failure to stop at the command of an officer, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

