SANTA CLARA, Utah (ABC4 News) A woman with a history of alcohol-related offenses is facing felony charges after police say she walked into a home in Santa Clara in the middle of the night and attempted to pull a man out of his bed.

According to arresting documents, officers responded to the home on Santa Clara Drive Saturday night just before 4 a.m. on a report of a burglary.

When they arrived, they were told Reshana Barlow, 24, who the family did not know, had entered into their home through a garage door, went into their 20-year-old son’s bedroom and was trying to wake him up by pulling on his arm, according to documents.

The family said they asked the woman to leave but she refused and became verbally aggressive and swearing at them, documents further state.

They were able to get Barlow out of the home where she began to walk away but the homeowner followed her while they waited for police.

Police said the woman smelled strongly of alcohol, her balance was poor and she got agitated when officers attempted to take her into custody. Barlow kept trying to walk away when an officer took her by the arm and forced her to the ground, where she continued to fight with officers, documents state.

Barlow refused to take a breathalyzer test at the time of her arrest.

She was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces charges of second-degree felony burglary and misdemeanor charges of intoxication, failure to stop at the command of an officer and interfering with an officer’s arrest.

A background check on Barlow shows multiple past arrests for criminal trespassing, failing to stop at the command of an officer, three DUI’s (one involving two hit and run accidents in the same day), open container, disorderly conduct, multiple counts of driving on a suspended license, driving the wrong way on a street while intoxicated, driving on an alcohol restricted license without an interlock device, domestic violence assault, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

