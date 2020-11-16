Woman stabs 2 people during domestic incident in Draper

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – One woman is facing serious charges after police say she stabbed two other individuals inside a Draper home on Sunday morning.

According to Draper Police Lt. Dave Harris, officers responded to a home on Emerald Peak Court just after 9 a.m. on a report of a domestic dispute and possible stabbing.

When they arrived, they found two women, one a resident of the home and another one who had been visiting, with stab wounds. A third woman, also a resident of the home and believed to be the suspect, had also sustained injuries.

All the women, reportedly in their 20s, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation and charges against the suspect are pending. No other information about the incident was released. An update will be provided once additional information is known.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately