Woman shot multiple times downtown SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A woman in Salt Lake City was shot multiple times Saturday evening and police say they are looking for the suspect(s).

It happened after 5:30 p.m. near 160 East 200 South.

According to officials with the Salt Lake City Police Dept., the 44-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Her identity has not been released.

Saturday evening there were protests held downtown. One to support local law enforcement, the other called to defund the police.