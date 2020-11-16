Woman says she was ‘full of rage’ in stabbing death of boyfriend in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 22-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of her boyfriend says she was “full of rage” and had jealosy issues the night of the incident.

Salt Lake City Police Officers responded to a 911 call of a domestic disturbance on Friday just before 6 p.m. to 239 East South Temple. The caller said they could hear their neighbor screaming “help me.”

When police arrived, the couple was exiting the elevator and the man was bleeding from his chest. The man, identified as Ryan Outlaw, 39, was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police took the woman, Fernanda Tobar, into custody.

She told police the two of them live together and have for approximately six months. Tobar admitted to taking a knife and “hitting” her boyfriend with it at least two times. She said she had bought some liquor earlier in the day and then they each had 5-6 drinks prior to the stabbing.

She said she was very angry over some jealousy issues between her and her boyfriend and said he was pushing on her chest with both his hands, while she was up against the counter.

Tobar told interviewing detectives that he let go of her and they both separated but she was still “full of rage” and began throwing objects outside of the window of their apartment.

Tobar said her boyfriend was still talking “smack” to her and as he started to walk toward the apartment door to leave, she began to hit him with her hands all over his chest and back. She then picked up a sharp item and admitted to “hitting” him with it on his chest.

When she noticed he was bleeding from his chest she asked him if he wanted an ambulance and he nodded to her yes, so she walked with him to the elevator. When they got to the first floor, he collapsed.

Police discovered the knife with blood on it inside the apartment.

Tobar was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and faces one count of first-degree murder. A background check shows in 2020, Tobar was arrested twice for assault, once in March and again in July. She was also arrested for DUI in November 2019 after causing an accident.

This report is based on a police report and may not contain the full details or findings.