Woman rescued after being struck in head by falling ice in Provo Canyon

BRIDAL VEIL FALLS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman had to be rescued off the side of the mountain after she was struck by falling ice over the weekend near Bridal Veil Falls.

According to a post on the Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue Facebook page, their crews, along with North Fork Fire Rescue, responded to an injured ice climber on the Stairway to Heaven route.

The patient was at the base of the route when they were struck in the head by falling ice. The individual then slid down the hill to where our teams were able to assess them.

The injured patient was wearing a helmet. After being stabilized and lowered via rope systems by UCSSSAR and NFFR team members, the woman was transported to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

“Ice climbing is inherently dangerous and we urge everyone to always exercise proper safety techniques, including wearing a helmet,” stated the post.

What others are clicking on: