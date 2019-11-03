Woman killed in West Valley City crash, police searching for driver

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman was killed in a crash in West Valley City early Sunday morning and police are searching for the driver involved.

According to West Valley City Police the crash happened just after midnight at 3200 West 3620 South. A patrol officer in the area found the crash and jumped in to help.

As the officer arrived, the suspect in one of the cars jumped out and fled on foot. The officer made the decision not to pursue the suspect so he could render aid to the woman inside the second vehicle.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time.

The crash is still under investigation but said the car the suspect fled from does not appear to be stolen and they are working on leads to identify the driver.

An update will be provided once additional information is released.

What others are clicking on: