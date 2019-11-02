Woman killed in West Jordan auto-pedestrian crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman was killed after she was struck by a car while crossing the street in West Jordan Saturday morning.

According to West Jordan Police, the incident happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of 7000 S. Redwood Road.

Police said the woman was crossing Redwood Road when she was hit. Additional details of the incident have not yet been released.

The woman’s name has not been released. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

*Developing* this story will be updated once additional details are released.

What others are clicking on: