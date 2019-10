WEBER COUNTY (ABC4 News)- A 30-year-old woman is dead after a crash on I-15 Thursday.

It happened near 31st street in Ogden around 6 a.m.

Troopers say the woman was driving in the southbound lanes near mile marker 341 when she went off the right side of I-15 and hit a UDOT sign.

She died as a result of her injuries.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

