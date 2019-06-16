Woman involved in fatal West Jordan motorcycle crash arrested on suspicion of DUI

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 news) – A woman involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in West Jordan early Sunday morning was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to West Jordan Police Officer Jennifer Worthen, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on 7800 South and 2000 West.

Worthen said 35-year-old Jacob Smith of West Jordan was headed west on 7800 south when he collided with a passenger car being driven by a woman who was turning into an apartment complex.

The man was not breathing when emergency crews arrived, but they were able to get a pulse and rushed him to Intermountain Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses said the man was riding the motorcycle at a high rate of speed. The details of the crash are still under investigation and it is still not known who was at fault.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

Police are also not releasing the name of the woman involved until after the crash is fully investigated but Worthen did say she is possibly facing additional charges.

