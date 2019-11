Spanish Fork, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 45-year-old woman is in critical condition after falling 20 feet from a ladder, according to police.

Officer Zac Robinson from the Spanish Fork Police Department says the woman fell while hanging Christmas lights on a home at 950 West and 450 South around 3:15 p.m. this afternoon.

Robinson said the woman sustained a head injury in the fall and was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.