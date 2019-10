DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News)- A 22-year-old woman is dead after she was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning in Draper.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. at 11500 South Lone Peak Parkway.

Investigators say the woman was crossing a street in a crosswalk when the driver of a Jeep Cherokee hit her.

She died on scene.

Her identity has not been released.

