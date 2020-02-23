Woman found dead following Roy house fire

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A woman and cat were found dead after a house fire in Roy, according to the Roy Deputy Fire Chief Leroy Gleichmann.

The woman was found in the back of the home in what could have been a bedroom or bathroom. According to officials, the fire was reported at 5 a.m., but they are unsure exactly when it started.

It took firefighters a couple hours to get inside the home because it was structurally unsafe. The medical examiner arrived at the home around 3:15 p.m., and Utah Disaster Cleanup is in the process of boarding up the home.

