Woman found dead after SWAT makes entry into home near Huntsville

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are investigating after a woman in her 50s was found dead inside her home near Huntsville.

According to Weber County Sheriff’s, deputies were called around 9 p.m. Tuesday on possible gunshots heard inside a home on Meadow Lark Lane.

Deputies arrived and did not hear any active shots and couldn’t make contact with anyone in the home so a SWAT team was called in.

The team was able to make entry into the home where they found a deceased woman in her 50s.

Police believe the cause of death is homicide and are trying to locate Scott William Russell who is believed to be armed and could be headed to Colorado.

Russell may be driving a Black in color 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser. The vehicle has black rims and a Utah license plate number G143AP.

Deputies are not calling him a suspect at this time and say they just want to speak with him.

*CORRECTION* Home is located near Hunstville in unincorporated Weber County.