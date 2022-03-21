SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has died following a Summit County car crash on Sunday.

According to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), a 2006 GMC Sierra was located off the roadway of SR-248 heading westbound into Park City.

The car had struck a guardrail off the right-hand shoulder of the roadway before swerving off the roadway to the left. The car then struck the guardrail on the south side of SR 248 before traveling down an embankment coming to rest in a marsh.

One woman was found in the driver’s seat of the car. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police found alcohol inside of the car and suspect impairment as a contributing factor.