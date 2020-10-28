Woman dies in crash with pump truck in Enoch

ENOCH, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman died after a crash involving a pump truck in Enoch Tuesday afternoon.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. when the female driver of a 2005 Beige Chevrolet Malibu was driving east on Midvalley Road at the intersection of SR-130.

Troopers say she pulled past the stop sign and in front of a large drill pump truck that was traveling south on SR-130. The driver of the truck saw the Chevrolet Malibu, but was unable to stop and collided with the driver’s side of the Malibu causing extensive damage.

The driver of the Malibu was not wearing a seat belt and sustained fatal injuries.

The deceased driver’s name will be released once the family has had time to notify friends and extended family.