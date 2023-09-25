This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A woman rock climbing with friends is dead after Provo Police said she fell this afternoon shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The woman, age 40, was not identified by police despite having notified family members. Police did say more information will be released at a later date.

Provo Police Public Information Officer Janna-Lee Holland said search and rescue teams were dispatched to an area known as “The Balcony,” where the woman and her friends had been rock climbing. It is unclear exactly what happened at this hour.

Detectives and the State Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating at the scene.